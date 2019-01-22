Explore Seoul with special pass

Purchasing a SEOUL TRAVEL PASS will allow you to get the most bang for your buck if you plan on exploring the South Korean capital. Exclusively for foreigners, the pass will get you free admission or a discount to 96 major tourist attractions, including Gyeongbokgung Palace and Namsan Seoul Tower. Cardholders will also get discounts for performances at various venues and duty-free shops across the city. You can also use the card for public transportation, adding money to it as needed to pay for the subway, bus or taxi conveniently. Designated local dealers (Incheon, Gimpo Airport and the Myeong-dong Tourist Information Center) sell the pass, which can be used for 24 to 72 hours depending on which pass you purchase. The Seoul Travel PASS app brings the convenience of the card to your phone, however, the app will not work for train, taxi or bus fares.

The app and card also includes 24-hour use of Seoul’s public bicycles, a one-way ride on the Airport Express Train from Incheon to Seoul and one free ride on a Seoul city tour.

Prices: 24-hour pass 39,900 won / 48-hour pass 55,000 won / 72-hour pass 70,000 won