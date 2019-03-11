Korea's largest St. Patrick's Day celebration in Seoul March 16

The largest St. Patrick’s Day event will be celebrated on March 16th at Daesung’s wonderful D-Cube City plaza, Sindorim, Seoul.

The St. Patrick’s Day festivities will begin at 1 pm and continue until 6 p.m. with the central theme of this year event “An Irish welcome” (“Failte” in Gaeilge language).

The Irish Association of Korea wants to share Ireland’s rich culture and Celtic history with the people of Korea and it hopes to achieve this through a feast of Irish dancing, Irish traditional music, and audience participation.

At the open-air festival on March 16th, you will hear the traditional and modern sounds of Ireland through the many talented musical and dance acts the festival has lined up. On the day you will hear a variety of instruments like the Irish tin whistle, the fiddle, and the accordion. You can watch a fusion of traditional and modern Irish dance performed by award-winning Korean dancers, while also listening to the sounds of old style Irish singing and Irish influenced rock music.

Since it was founded in 2000, the IAK has entertained thousands of Koreans and expats alike by sharing Irish culture and a flavor of Ireland. Experience the sounds of a country heaped in tradition, history, and culture without even leaving Seoul. Irish music is alive and Irish culture is here waiting to be explored.

“The St Patrick’s Day Festival organized by the Irish Association of Korea is going to be a fun, festive day for all the family,” says Ambassador of Ireland, Mr. Julian Clare. “It is a chance for Koreans, Irish, and our friends from all over the world to come together in D-Cube City Plaza to celebrate this global Irish day together. I encourage you to come along and enjoy Irish music, dance, food, and the famous Irish warmth and welcome”.

There are plenty of family orientated and fun cultural activities ready to be enjoyed like face painting with traditional Irish symbols, demonstrations of Irish sport by Seoul’s very own GAA (Gaelic Athletic Association) team, and you can also participate in learning an Irish musical instrument.

For children or the young at heart, you can participate in our fancy dress competition based on our “Irish Welcome” theme. The best-dressed lad or lass will be in with a chance to win a great prize as will the best-dressed child.

On the day you will also have the chance to win return flights for two to Ireland, thanks to our kind sponsors Etihad Airways who fly to Ireland daily via Abu Dhabi.

Become Irish for the day at this free event. So feel free to come along to make new friends and remember to blend in by wearing plenty of green as a nod to our national color and to St. Patrick himself.

Once the entertainment ends at Sindorim, remember to come along to the St. Patrick’s Day after party (‘THE HOOLEY’) where the fun will continue with a mix of live traditional and modern music. “The Hooley” doors open from 6:30 pm until 1 am in the famed live music venues “CLUB FF’S and GOGO’S 1” in Hongdae. Admission is 10,000 won and this will give you access to both events. This is a fundraiser for future IAK events. This will the biggest St. Patrick’s Day party in Seoul so do not miss out! Tickets will be on sale at the festival or at the door of Club FF’s on the day of the festival.

The Irish Association of Korea is volunteer non-profit organization, all proceeds from the raffle and Hooleys ticket sales go into running Irish music and cultural events, and support positive mental health and wellbeing events such as Stella’s RUOK and Darkness into Light.

Keep an eye on the Irish Association of Korea facebook, twitter @IrishEmbKorea or our website www.irishassociationofkorea.kr for more details on our giveaway and Festival and Hooley line ups.

Facebook: Embassy of Ireland, Seoul

Twitter: @IrishEmbKorea

About the IAK:

The Irish Association of Korea is a voluntary organization that promotes Ireland and all things Irish in Korea. Founded in the year 2000, it hosts several big events each year as well as supporting charity projects.

The IAK offers people the opportunity to find out more about the culture and history of Ireland and its culture. Whether you’re interested in volunteering your time with the group or simply wish to join one of the events, feel free to contact them at;

Email: irishassociationkorea@gmail.com

Twitter: @irishinkorea

Facebook: Irish Association of Korea

Event Information

Musicians at St. Patrick’s day:

Sweet Murphy’s Fancy – Irish Rock Music

The Green Pillow- Irish contemporary rock

Sotto Gamba – R&B Soul

Flogging Molly – Irish Rock

Ceoltoiri Korea – Traditional Irish music

Dancers:

Tap Pung – A Korean Irish dancing troop

“The Hooley”